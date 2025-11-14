Canadian travel to the US drops for the 10th straight month

(WXYZ) — Canadian travel to the United States has dropped for the 10th straight month, according to the latest data released by the Canadian national statistical office.

According to Statistics Canada, more than 1.38 million people had return trips to the U.S. by automobile in October 2025.

That's a 30% drop from the nearly 2 million trips in October 2024, according to the agency.

Below are the percentage drops for "Canadian-resident return trips from the United States by automobile decline" by month in 2025 compared to the same month in 2024

