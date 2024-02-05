Candlelight vigil held for Canton man who was shot and killed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Elvin Carter lived in Canton at the time of his murder, but he was born in Detroit.

His family and friends thought it would be fitting to have a vigil down the street from where he grew up on Schoolcraft Road.

“I hope he is looking down right now and can see how many people really did love him,” said Jayla Carter, Elvin Carter’s daughter.

Jayla Carter fought back tears as she talked about her dad who was known by his friends and family as “JC”.

“I want people to see what violence can do to people and what it does to families, especially gun violence,”Carter said. “My dad did not deserve to go out the way he did.”

Carter was shot and killed this past Monday blocks away from his home in Canton.

According to his family, Carter was watching the Lions game at Sky Bar and Grill in Detroit hours before he was killed.

Carter’s sister, E’tonya Carter, says she hopes anyone with information about her brother’s murder will come forward.

“I want anyone who was coming from the Sky Bar all the way to Canton just know that don’t just focus on Canton… look at your cameras, send it to the police,” E’toyna Carter said.

Meanwhile, Jayla Carter, is holding on by thinking of the great memories she made with her father.

“My dad took us to Kalahari all the time, we basically lived there… that’s one of my favorite memories with him,” Jayla Carter added.

The Canton Police Department can be reached at 734-394-5400. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.