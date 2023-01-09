Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April

(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year.

The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit.

This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square feet and have five dog play areas.

The plan is to add 20 new employees to work at the new location, adding to the more than 100 employees on staff.

“Detroit is where it all started in 2005,” said Canine to Five Owner Liz Blondy. “It means a lot to me to open another business in the city. Through Canine to Five, I have built such rewarding relationships with so many clients, employees and, of course, DOGS. I cannot wait to see some new and old faces on the Eastside.”

The other locations are in Ferndale and Commerce Township.