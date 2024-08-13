MT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cannabis-infused Jones Soda products are coming to Michigan and are set to be manufactured in Metro Detroit, the company announced Tuesday morning.

In a partnership with Emerald Canning Partners (ECP), Jones is rolling out cannabis-infused beverages and mixing syrups through their partnership with the Mary Jones cannabis brand.

ECP will be producing the products at the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens. These products include:



20mg THC bottled sodas, intended to be single servings

100mg THC sodas, intended for sharing or drinkers who want a higher dosage. Both sodas will be available in eight flavors.

Mixing syrups that will come in 4 fl oz glass bottles, which contain 200 mg of THC. The pure cane sugar syrups will comes in Berry Lemonade, MF Grape, Green Apple and Orange & Cream.

At this time it's unclear when these Michigan-made products will be available to the public, but those interested in trying the THC-infused drinks can purchase themat this website.

"We share a pioneering spirit with Mary Jones as trailblazers in new and emerging markets. Jones was the first non-alcoholic mainline beverage company to crossover into cannabis with Mary Jones, while Emerald Canning Partners was one of the first cannabis beverage companies in Michigan," said Matt McAlpine, the President of Emerald Canning Partners and the former COO of Blake's Hard Cidar. "Mary Jones brings national brand expertise, product innovation and flavor science to cannabis, combined with our depth and knowledge of production and Michigan's legal cannabis market."

This comes more than a decade after Jones Sodalaunched Made in Michigan bottles, with limited edition bottles that showcased images of The Joe Louis Fist, The Spirit of Detroit and the Mackinac Bridge Walk.