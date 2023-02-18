Canterbury Village Announces 2023 Event Lineup 

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village announces its 2023 event schedule, including marking its 30th anniversary, with a lineup of new and returning events and activities for 2023.

“Canterbury Village has been bringing affordable family friendly entertainment to Metro Detroit since 1993 and every year, we strive to do better and offer more,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village. “In celebration of our 30th anniversary, we are bringing a calendar packed full of activities and attractions for guests of all ages throughout the year to enjoy.”

A designated Michigan historical landmark, Canterbury Village is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment in Oakland County.

Some of the new events and attractions for 2023, include:



A new entertainment area where families can interact with a variety of animals and fun fall play items -- set to open Fall, 2023;

New and improved Taco Fest -- June 23-25

Two-day Cosplay convention -- August 12 and 13

Hard Cider Festival – Sept. 16 and 17

Many of the fan favorites will also be returning this year, including:



Michigan Birthday Weekend: Jan. 28-29

Leprechaun Days: March 11-12

Canterbury Eggstravaganza: April 1-2, 7-8

Dino & Dragon Stroll: May 20-21, 27-28

Canterbury Medieval Fest: June 3-4, 10-11

Halloween Stroll: Oct. 6-29 (select dates)

Holiday Stroll: Nov. 22 – Dec. 23 (select dates)

Visit www.CanterburyVillage.com for the most up-to-date event schedule and information.