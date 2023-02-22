Canton police investigating 60-year-old man's death at the business he owned

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Canton police and fire units rushed to an automotive business in the 7200 block of N. Haggerty Road after an employee found the 60-year-old owner unresponsive.

"One of the co-workers was performing CPR on the patient. We performed CPR for a little bit. Called the scene there, the patient was not survivable," Canton Fire Department Chief Christopher Stoecklein said.

Stoecklein says after clearing the scene, firefighters were called back on a report of the employee not feeling well. That's when they detected a dangerous gas.

"Our CO detectors started going off. We were receiving 500 parts per million on the CO. So we evacuated the building and then treated those patients," Stoecklein said.

The chief says the amount of carbon monoxide found at the location could have killed workers within two hours. Out of an abundance of caution, four firefighters and three police officers were also sent to the hospital for evaluation.

"They are all good. They are all released from the hospital. We will do some follow-up with them in the morning with the doctors, but they are cleared to work," Stoecklein said.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the carbon monoxide leak. In the meantime, Stoecklein says the deadly gas is odorless, and the only way to prevent such incidents is to install detectors at home and business.