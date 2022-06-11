Canton police search for two vehicles in fatal shooting investigation

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police are asking for the public's help to find two vehicles that may have been involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Haggerty Friday night.

The incident happened between Palmer and Michigan Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. Police say it may be related to a traffic altercation.

The victim is described as a 37-year-old Belleville man. He was reportedly shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries several hours after the shooting.

The shooter is believed to be an unknown man driving a 2013-2017 gray Chevrolet Equinox that was last seen traveling northbound on Haggerty near Haggerty Circle.

A second vehicle that may have also been involved is described as a white, newer model Dodge Ram pickup with black trim that was also northbound on Haggerty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734/394-5400, at the auto attendant, press 2, then 1.

