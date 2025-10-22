Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Canton police searching for missing man with cognitive impairment

Gary Stevens.jpg
Canton Police Department
An undated courtesy photo of Gary Stevens.
Gary Stevens.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton are asking for help with finding a missing man with cognitive impairment.

Police said 46-year-old Gary Stevens was last seen on Monday around 8 p.m. when he walked away from his home near Lilley and Palmer roads. They say he is cognitively impaired.

Stevens is described as 6 foot and about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel shirt. It's unknown what pants he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit