Car crashes into Detroit home Thursday morning, one person critically injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Thursday morning, Detroit Police say a black sedan crashed into a home on Detroit’s on Eastside after an accident involving another vehicle.

At approximately 5:55 a.m. Thursday, first responders from Detroit police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 20600 block of Moross for a reported crash.

Once on the scene, police found the vehicle lodged into the side of the home. One person was critically injured in the crash.

A portion of Moross is closed for the crash investigation.

DTE is currently on the scene with an excavator to repair a gas meter that was damaged during the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.