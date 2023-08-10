Watch Now
News

Car crashes into Detroit home Thursday morning, one person critically injured

Serious injuries have been reported
Poster image - 2023-08-10T063713.075.jpg
WXYZ
Poster image - 2023-08-10T063713.075.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 07:43:13-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Thursday morning, Detroit Police say a black sedan crashed into a home on Detroit’s on Eastside after an accident involving another vehicle.

At approximately 5:55 a.m. Thursday, first responders from Detroit police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 20600 block of Moross for a reported crash.

Once on the scene, police found the vehicle lodged into the side of the home. One person was critically injured in the crash.

A portion of Moross is closed for the crash investigation.

DTE is currently on the scene with an excavator to repair a gas meter that was damaged during the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning