MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vehicle crashed into the Macomb County Circuit Court building Wednesday evening, forcing northbound Gratiot Avenue to close between Crocker Boulevard and Market Street, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m., the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was hurt. The sheriff's office is advising people to avoid the area.

