(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a car slammed into a building in Midtown Detroit overnight. We're told it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of West Willis and Woodward.

One of the employees told us that he heard a loud bang and came outside to discover a BMW badly damaged after it hit the building.

Car crashes into Midtown Detroit market while people were eating inside

Police responded to the 911 call from the Bites and Lits Market on the corner of W. Willis St. and Woodward, near Mack.

The store manager told 7 News Detroit that a collision between two vehicles happened just after midnight. One vehicle was sitting in the middle turn lane while facing northbound on Woodward.

According to the manager, the vehicle then tried turning onto Willis St. That's when the vehicle hit an oncoming BMW sedan, causing the BMW to smash into the building.

Employees then went outside and discovered two women in the vehicle crying, and the employee said both women complained that their legs hurt.

The crash also happened while people were inside the market, eating.

“They were sitting here eating and, you know, they just came, you know, the car just came blasting towards them. It’s ridiculous. It was a horrific moment, you know. But, thank God everybody got safe," Omar Pady, the store manager, said.

“I was cleaning up in the bag. And then, after I heard a big bang, I come outside. And, I see the windows broken up, the sidewall, you know, broken. I look at them and went to the side and I see a car parked outside," Wissam Alnamer, an employee, added.

RIght now, we're unsure of the women's condition and if they were transported to a local hospital.

