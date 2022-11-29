Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) — Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County. The crash forced all NB lanes at the Brush Street entrance to close.

7 Action News reporter Peter Maxwell says people on the scene believe that the car that crashed onto the freeway actually fell on top of another vehicle.

It is still unclear as to what caused the crash and the incident is still under investigation.

Police say the driver who went through the overpass only suffers from a broken ankle.