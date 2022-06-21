Watch
Car fire shuts down westbound I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor

Car fire shuts down I-94 at Beech Daly in Telegraph
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 09:07:24-04

(WXYZ) — A car fire along westbound I-94 has shut down the highway at Telegraph in Taylor.

Police say the highway is expected to be closed for hours and a crash investigator is on scene.

The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly, but cars have to get off the highway before that.

Drivers should try to exit the highway at Telegraph and then take that to Ecorse where they can get back on westbound I-94 there.

