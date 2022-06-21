Car fire shuts down westbound I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor

(WXYZ) — A car fire along westbound I-94 has shut down the highway at Telegraph in Taylor.

Police say the highway is expected to be closed for hours and a crash investigator is on scene.

The fire happened on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly, but cars have to get off the highway before that.

Drivers should try to exit the highway at Telegraph and then take that to Ecorse where they can get back on westbound I-94 there.

