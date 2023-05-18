Watch Now
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard

Posted at 5:26 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:26:59-04

ROME (AP) — A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed one of the entrance gates of the Vatican.

It managed to get past Swiss Guards and reach the Apostolic Palace courtyard before coming to a stop. The suspect was apprehended.

Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car's front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way.

That's according to the Vatican press office in a statement late Thursday. It wasn't clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate.

Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City.

