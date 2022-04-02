Car stolen in Detroit with 14-month-old in backseat; baby found safely 2 blocks away

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a young baby is safe after she was in the back of a car that was stolen on Friday morning.

The baby's mom, Dejuonai Gray, said she had her car parked on 7 Mile and was dropping her sister off at the Good Girls Factory Salon when someone got in and stole it.

Gray's 14-month-old son was in the back when the car was stolen.

She said it happened so fast. She stepped out of the car to make sure her sister got inside and settle, and when she turned around, the car was gone.

Gray said she ran after the car screaming that her baby was inside.

Police say the baby was found on the curb two blocks away.

Later Friday, police chased a vehicle they say was used to drop off the person who stole the car. Eventually, they arrested three juveniles they say are connected to the crime. They said others could be arrested.

Police are searching for a stolen blue 2019 Hyundai Accent with Michigan license plate EGA4759. The car is believed to be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.