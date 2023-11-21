WATCH: Car with no driver crashes, nearly hits state cruiser

OTSEGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Usually, we don't report on every minor crash — but bear with us on this one.
There was no driver.
It sounds so much like the punchline to a bad joke Michigan State Police released their dash-cam video with the crash report.
Footage from Otsego County shows a Pontiac Grand Prix slowly driving across a road, narrowly missing the cruiser before clipping the curb and hitting a car parked at a gas pump.
When a passerby and then the trooper approached the crash, both were visibly surprised to see the empty seat.
The video was posted Monday morning with a press release that said the car may have rolled away from a previous crash. Witnesses told police the driver became belligerent while telling them someone had crashed into the Grand Prix and police were already on their way. The 57-year-old woman then began to walk away, leaving the car in drive.
She also tried to walk away from the trooper who noted her behavior — slurred speech, difficulty maintaining balance, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of they called 'intoxicants'.
The woman— identified only as a 57-year-old from Grayling— was arrested. No injuries were reported.