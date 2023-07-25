Carhartt resale program expanding to select retail stores

(WXYZ) — Carhartt announced that the workwear brand will expand its Carhartt Reworked resale program to 35 company stores come this fall. In association with Trove, participating stores will begin accepting in-store trade ins.

The company is also anticipating to start accepting mail-in trade-in starting late this year.

According to a news release, the resale program was expanded after the company tested the program across six U.S. stores.

"We are thrilled to power Carhartt Reworked's nationwide trade-in expansion,” said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove in a statement. "It's a testament to Carhartt's enduring workwear and the Carhartt community's passion for extending the life of hardworking products and reducing waste."

Carhartt Reworked is meant to extend the life of workwear and to reduce clothing waste. About 9,000 garments have reportedly been extended since the inception of the program and over 40,000 products have been kept out of landfills since launching in March 2023.

Here’s a breakdown on how the process works, according to Carhartt:

Consumer Trade-In: The Reworked program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the requirements. All accepted products must meet condition standards, must have been a style sold by Carhartt within the past 10 years and are required to have had an original MSRP cost of $50 or more. The product categories include: outerwear, shirt jacs, bib overalls and coveralls, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants and jeans. For those who bring eligible gear to participating Carhartt stores, the customer can exchange their gear for a digital gift card, which can be used on reworked.carhartt.com, Carhartt.com or at any Carhartt Company Store. Any gear not eligible for trade in will be properly recycled or donated to keep fabric out of landfills.

Mail-In Trade-In: Beginning in late 2023, the Reworked program will accept mail-in trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the eligibility and condition requirements. Consumers who do not prefer to bring their worn items to a store will have the option to begin their trade-in online on the Reworked website and then mail it in. Upon completion, receipt of product and inspection, Carhartt will send a gift card for any accepted gear.

Returns/Imperfect Inventory: Depending on the garment's condition, the product will either be cleaned, repaired and reassessed, immediately available for resale, or be properly recycled.

To learn more about Carhartt Reworked, click here.