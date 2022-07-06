Carlos Santana recovering after collapse during Pine Knob concert Tuesday night

(WXYZ) — Rock legend Carlos Santana is recovering this morning after collapsing during a concert at Pine Knob Tuesday night.

Santana has been touring with Earth, Wind, and Fire and was in the middle of a set when he collapsed.

Santana's management team says he's doing well and is recovering after suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Santana was taken to the emergency room at McLaren Clarkston for observation.

Back in December, he had to cancel several shows after having an emergency heart procedure. Santana will be turning 75 later this month.

He released a statement on Facebook that reads, "To one and all. Thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

