Carpool lanes now allowed in Michigan after governor signs bill

High-occupancy vehicle lanes in Michigan are now allowed after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill on Tuesday.

Whitmer signed House Bills 4352 and 4353, sponsored by State Reps. Nate Shannon and Sharen MacDonell respectively.

HB 4353 allows MDOT to designate HOV lanes on newly-constructed highway lanes built using federal funding. That includes stretches of I-75 in Oakland County between 12 MIle and South Blvd. and 8 Mile to 12 Mile.

HOV lanes were built on the new stretch of highway as part of the Modernize 75 project.

HB 4352 amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to exempt motorcycles and other vehicles as determined by MDOT for HOV lane restrictions.

“These bills represent a major step forward for mobility in Michigan and efforts to decrease emissions by encouraging people to share rides,” said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich. “I want to thank the bill sponsors for their diligence and Gov. Whitmer for recognizing what this will mean to commuters and other travelers on one of the state’s busiest corridors.”

The lanes will be open to vehicles with two or more people between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those times, all other cars will be able to use the lanes.

"I think it's great, with the price of gas, people got to start paying attention and saving a buck," Michael Lengsdale, who lives in the Troy area, said.

"I actually think it's a great idea, especially if it improves everyone's ability to travel," Eric Bogaerts, who uses I-75, added.

