Carrington Golf Club in Monroe listed for sale for $2.5 million

MONORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Want to own a golf course in metro Detroit? Here's your chance. Carrington Golf Club in Monroe is up for sale.

According to a listing from Weins & Roth Real Estate Group, Carrington Golf Club and its 162 acres of land are for sale for $2.5 million.

The course's website said it was designed by Brian Huntley, and first opened as a championship public course in 1998.

It features 18 holes and tips out at 6,873 yards, with a practice facility that includes a driving range, 12,000-square foot putting green and chipping area.

Carrington also features a full-service restaurant with year-round service called River's Edge.

The listing said that the course hosted nearly 30,000 rounds per year in 2024 and 2025.