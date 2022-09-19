Cars 4 Vets steps up to help disabled veterans in metro Detroit

Our heroes don't always leave the armed forces with the support they deserve, and that's why one non-profit has made its mission to help disabled veterans get around metro Detroit.

Master Sergeant Mark Rebeaud is a 24-year veteran who started the organization.

"I came up with this idea about a year and a half ago to fix up and give away one car to a veteran in need, a local veteran that needed a vehicle," he said. "That has since blossomed into the 501c3 and in 16 months I've given away 31 cars."

His latest car was given away at the UAW Region One Car Show in Warren over the weekend.

His goal was to select veterans who could really use a car to get to medical appointments.

"I appreciate Mark and his organization. I get around with public transportation, and it's just me," the recipient said.

Rebeaud wakes up early to fix cars for fellow veterans before going to his regular job.