Caution! It's turtle-crossing season at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

If you're heading to one of Michigan's most-popular U.P. destinations, be careful and slow down.

Rangers at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore said it's turtle season, and people should slow down when they're on Sand Point Road.

According to the National Parks Service, the turtles often cross the road between the beach and the marsh. They say the blacktop is also very cozy and warm for a cold-blooded turtle, making it a great sunning spot.

"If you see a turtle crossing the road, give it some time to cross, it'll get there...eventually," the NPS said.

Typically, the turtles are snapping turtles, so avoid picking them up, and never push a turtle back to the side of the road it's coming from.

"If you are parking on the side of Sand Point Road, please double check to be sure there are no turtles already in that spot before you park and before you depart!" the NPS said.