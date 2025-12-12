CBP intercepts first-ever bark beetle in the U.S. from passenger at Detroit Metro Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists intercepted the first-ever bark beetle in the U.S. at Detroit Metro Airport this year.

According to CBP, agents found the 3-millimeter bark beetle within a partially dry bark brought for medicinal purposes during a routine inspection of a passenger at Detroit Metro Airport who was in transit to Texas. It happened in February.

Local CBP agriculture specialists identified it as Afrotropical genus Ctonoxylon, while local USDA officials further identified it as Ctonoxylon spinifer Eggers, which was confirmed on Oct. 16.

That species has never been intercepted at a U.S. port of entry.

The beetle and bark were seized and the passenger was released without further incident.

“This first-time bark beetle interception is significant because many species are tree-destroying pests,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This type of discovery highlights the exceptional work of our CBP agriculture specialists.”

According to CBP, Ctonoxylon tunnel and breed within bark layers, unlik emany bark bettle species. Research is limited on the species.

“Big threats can come in small packages, and our agriculture specialists work diligently to protect our agriculture and natural resources against dangers of all shapes and sizes,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.

