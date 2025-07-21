CBP removes crew members from Great Lakes cruises while at Detroit port, report says

(WXYZ) — Several crew members from at least two Great Lakes cruise ships were removed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to reports.

Travel Weekly reported that two ships – the Victory I and Victory II from Victory Cruise Lines – were impacted. According to the report, crew were removed by CBP during routine operations in the Port of Detroit.

The website also reports that nine crew members were removed from the Viking Octantis and 15 from the Viking Polaris.

CBP said in a statement to 7 News Detroit that "CBP is involved in an ongoing operation on the Great Lakes. Due to the nature of this operation, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Nathan Diller of USA Today reported last week that the crew members were removed on July 11 from the Victory I and July 9 from the Victory II.

Victory reportedly hires the workers through third parties. The company told USA Today that they have valid work visas and were cleared to enter the U.S. and work aboard the ships.