CDC expected to update indoor masking policies

(WXYZ) — The days of covering your face and breathing through a mask indoors could be over.

Biden's administration says we are entering into a new phase of the pandemic and experts are confident restrictions can be scaled back.

"The CDC are going to be using different metrics to make their guidelines," Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Faucci said. "So focusing less on the number of cases and more on accommodation of the number of hospitalizations and the hospital capacity in a particular area."

On Tuesday, Dr. Justin Skrynski joined 7 Upfront to share his positive outlook on the future.

"It's absolutely optimistic right now," he said.

He says in metro Detroit, hospitalizations have significantly declined.

While the last surge was both swift and intense, Skrynsky says it may have been just what we needed to push us into an endemic state.

"So many people had Omicron and so many people got vaccinated. There should be a lot of immunity," he said. "I am really hopeful we won't see any surges in spring or summer."