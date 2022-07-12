CDC reports 6 cases of monkeybox in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting six confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.

7 Action News previously reported about two cases in Oakland County and one in the city of Detroit. A fourth case has been confirmed on the west side of the state in Kent County, Fox 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, reported.

It’s unclear at this time where the other two cases were identified. We’re working to learn more about those other cases.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeybox can be found on the CDC's website.

