Cedar Point announces new 2022 experiences including renovated hotels, restaurants

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point announced new experiences coming to the park in 2022, including an indoor waterpark, a massive restoration to a hotel and much more.

According to Cedar Point, the all-new indoor waterpark at Castaway Bay will debut, located just off of the Cedar Point peninsula. There are also new dining options, new activities, and 10 attractions at the indoor park. It's scheduled to open in May.

Also, Sawmill Creek will open this summer after a massive renovation. It features 239 guest rooms, an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio, new dining experiences and much more.

There are also new and renovated restaurants. The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill will open in Frontier Town with panoramic views of that part of the park. It will have a variety of hand-made options including roasted corn ribs, chili, flank steak, season vegetables and much more. It also includes an outdoor seating space and a stage.

Derby Dogs is another new restaurant with custom hot dog creations, including jump or footlong hot dogs, a trio of mini hot dogs with a ton of custom toppings.

There was also an interior transformation at Coasters Drive-In that will make its debut, serving burgers, milkshakes and a toppings bar.

Cedar Point also announced the parade and spectacular that will run June 24 through Aug. 14, the Frontier Festival from May 26 through June 19, and Cedar Point Nights from July 29 through Aug. 21.