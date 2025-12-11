Cedar Point announces opening day for 2026; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — With snow on the ground, many people may be looking forward to the warm weather and spending time outdoors.

With that, Cedar Point announced the opening for the 2026 season. According to the park, opening day will be Saturday, May 9.

Watch below: Take a ride on Siren's Curse, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open on Saturday, May 23 and run through Monday, Aug. 31.

Then, Cedar Point will close for the 2026 season on Nov. 2, with the last operating day Nov. 1.

As of now, Cedar Point has not announced any changes or new attractions for next year.