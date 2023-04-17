Watch Now
Cedar Point reportedly lowers the price of admission for 2023

File photo
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 17, 2023
For the first time in nearly 20 years, Cedar Point has lowered the price of admission, according to Cleveland.com.

According to the website, it will cost $80 for a gate admission, down from $85 in 2022, and up from $75 in 2021.

The website reports that the last time prices dropped was in 2006 when it was from $44.95 to $39.95.

People can still get discounted daily tickets on the website, however, and most don't purchase at the gate.

A daily admission ticket online is $49.99, and a 2023 summer pass is $105. A gold Pass, which includes the waterpark, is $140 for the season.

