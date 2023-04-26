Watch Now
Cedric the Entertainer has novel coming in September

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer, a cast member in the CBS series "The Neighborhood," poses before a screening of the show during PaleyFest on April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. “Flipping Boxcars,” billed as a “valentine” to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Call him the Cedric the Novelist. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer.

"Flipping Boxcars," billed as a "valentine" to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12.

"Flipping Boxcars is an homage to my grandfather, who I never met, but I've been told I am a lot like," Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the CBS-TV comedy "The Neighborhood" and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, said in a statement.

