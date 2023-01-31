Celebrate Black History Month at these events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Black History Month kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and there are places throughout Detroit that are honoring the history of African Americans in the United States.

Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The Wright is a prominent museum in Detroit, and celebrates Black History Month with a slew of events every year.

The museum will be open on Tuesdays for the entire month of January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there are also events that will explore and celebrate African American history and culture.

Each Thursday during Black History Month, The Wright will host virtual presentations and discussions on their core exhibit, "And Still We Rise." The presentations are at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. The schedule is below

Feb. 2: Midnight Faith: The Story of Second Baptist Church

Feb. 9: The Radical Appeal of David Walker

Feb. 16: First in Class: The Story of Dr. Joseph Ferguson

Feb. 23: We Built This: The Story of United States Colored Troops

On the Shoulders of Giants: Black History Month at the Detroit Historical Museum

The Detroit Historical Museum will have an in-person celebration honoring Black entrepreneurship in the city.

The event will highlight some businesses and history makers who make and made Detroit great. There will also be guided mini-tours of Detroit69: Perspectives and other exhibits honoring Black history in Detroit.

Black History Month at The Henry Ford

There will be celebrations for Black History Month every week at The Henry Ford. They include:

Feb. 4 – North Star Chorale performing at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 – Institute of Dance at Marygrove at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 – McLenon and Mann at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 – The Will Cyprian Trio at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Southfield Black History Month celebrations

The City of Southfield will celebrate Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Southfield Pavillion at 26000 Evergreen Rd. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be performances, demonstrations, shopping from Black-owned businesses and more.

The day will be highlighted by an in-depth conversation between Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, the founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, and Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the former wife of Muhammad Ali.

Black History Month at Pontiac Public Library

The Pontiac Public Library will celebrate Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will include African American authors who will present their books, speakers, vendors and more.

Black History Month Performance at Ford House

The Ford House in Grosse Pointe is celebrating Black History Month with performances in the gallery at the main residence, hosted by talented poet One SINGLE Rose.

The original stories were written and directed by Robbie Tayor, and they will showcase poets, actors and singers.

They take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

If you have an event you'd like us to add, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com