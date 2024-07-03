Celebrate the 4th of July with these events across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Communities across metro Detroit will be holding events to celebrate the 4th of July on Thursday with fireworks and parades.

Clawson:

Fireworks cap off a day of fun starting with the Firecracker Mile run, Independence Day parade, food trucks, and more. Fireworks start at dusk at Clawson City Park.

Holly:

The Village of Holly will be having their fireworks show at 10p at Lakeside Memorial Park. Parking for this event is available at the Park for a fee.

Oak Park:

Parade begins at 11a at Coolidge Highway & 9 Mile Rd. Fun Fest follows the parade at Shepherd Park includes live music, inflatables, petting zoo, and more.

Milford:

The parade will begin at 11a on Cabinet Street and will proceed east on Commerce Street to Main Street. Then, will head south on Main Street to end at the entrance of Central Park. For the best parade view, set up a seat along the stretch of Commerce Street from Cabinet to Main Street. You can expect to see proud veterans, color guards, marching bands and more proudly make their way through the route while the community cheers them on. Hosted by Downtown Milford and the Milford Historical Society.

Northville:

The parade starts at Downtown Northville right on Main Street.

Plymouth:

Main Street on July 4 at 9:00 am is the place to be to kick off your 4th of July weekend. The Plymouth Good Morning USA Parade is bigger and more dynamic this year with new additions, including a 25-foot Uncle Sam Balloon, four carnival acts, five musical performers/bands, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Divison, and even hula dancers. Parade favorites are back, like the Michigan Wheelman on their antique bikes, Santa Claus, vintage cars, and a robot from our high schools’ Robotics Team.

Royal Oak:

What better way to kick off the summer than with Tacos, Cerveza, and Tequila! Join us in downtown Royal Oak through July 4 - July 7 for a street festival including eats from over 50 taquerias and eateries, ice-cold margaritas at the Fro-Zone, 3 stages of live entertainment, and more! Taco Fest presents a carefully crafted entertainment lineup that’s appealing to all ages.

