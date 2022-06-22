Cement carbon dioxide emissions quietly double in 20 years

New global data shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases coming from making cement have doubled in the last 20 years.

That's much faster than carbon pollution from burning coal, oil and gas. In fact even during the pandemic shutdown, carbon dioxide emissions from cement making never dropped.

It's all being driven by China, which is responsible for more than half of the globe's cement carbon emissions.

Cement-making spews carbon dioxide in two ways.

The chemical process releases the heat-trapping gas and it also comes from the high heat in the process.