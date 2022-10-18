Center Line says fencing, sound barrier spray painted with phallic symbols, offensive language

(WXYZ) — The City of Center Line says an investigation is underway after someone reportedly defaced private fencing and a sound barrier with phallic symbols and racist and homophobic slurs.

According to a press release from Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine, someone used black and orange spray paint on private fencing of at least three residents on Potomac Avenue and a sound barrier wall along the I-696 service drive.

“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will prosecute offenders to the fullest extend of law.”, said Mayor Robert Binson in a statement. “This is not who we are, therefore, I have requested a full investigation by the Public Safety hoping that we can identify the offenders and send a very clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated by the city or the community as a whole!”.

The city is now working on removing the graffiti.