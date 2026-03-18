Center Line woman shot & killed by spouse, police say

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed by her spouse on Tuesday night, the Center Line Department of Public Safety tells us.

We're told the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 7500 block of Sterling.

Officers arrived and saw that the woman had been shot. They tried to save her life before she was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Investigators say that her spouse, 39, fled the scene on foot. After a description of them went over police radio, the suspect was arrested by Center Line and Warren officers at the corner of 10 Mile Road and Wainwright.

Charges are pending for the spouse, who is currently in the Macomb County Jail, per Jail House records.