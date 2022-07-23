Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops

Watch Now
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 17:13:04-04

(AP) When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles.

That's because men are going to work at the shops for the first time.

The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother's Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn't been implemented before the closures.

