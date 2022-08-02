Charges filed against man accused of arson that hurt 8 Detroit firefighters

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Charges have been filed against a man in connection to an arson incident in Detroit that left several firefighters injured, police said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Anthony Fields. He’s facing several charges including eight counts of arson, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm.

The fire happened July 28 on Hollywood Avenue near John R Street and Seven Mile Road. The house, which was vacant, collapsed and eight firefighters were injured. Four of the firefighters were trapped and one of them was pulled from the rubble of the collapsed home.

The firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals and two of them stayed overnight.

Fields was taken into custody the day of the incident, police said. It’s unclear when he will appear again in court.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those who victimize all those who live and work in Detroit to justice,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said in a statement. “We are grateful none of the firefighters were seriously injured while working to protect our city.”