Charging decision coming Thursday in Patrick Lyoya shooting death case, prosecutor's office says

(WXYZ) — A charging decision will be announced Thursday in the deadly officer shooting of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoya family, tells 7 Action News Michigan State Police have called Patrick’s father, Peter Lyoya, to inform him that the Kent County Prosecutor will make the announcement in the case Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

“The right thing would be charges and high charges,” said Johnson.

The prosecutor's office said the announcement will be made at Michigan State Police, Sixth District Headquarters at 3 p.m.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Officer Christopher Schurr was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting on April 4 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Released video footage shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the head during a struggle.

Schurr has reportedly been with the department since 2015 and was working alone at the time of the shooting.

Since the video of the incident was released in April, protestors have been taking to the streets to voice their frustrations. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Lyoya family have called for the officer who shot Patrick to be fired and charged.

