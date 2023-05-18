Chat with the chief: WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford joins DPD's Chief White on 'Walk A Mile Wednesday'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford joined Detroit Police Chief James E. White Wednesday for Walk A Mile Wednesday, an initiative created to improve public safety and community relations in the city.

"These walks represent the department's obligation to fitness and are instrumental in maintaining the relationship between law enforcement and the community," the Detroit Police Department said.

On Walk A Mile Wednesday's, Chief White welcomes and is joined by members of the community and fellow department members — all of whom, he says play an important role in contributing to the city's safety and success.

"I'll tell you, they're very supportive of our police department. First and foremost, they're very complimentary of the hard work that our men and women do day in and day out. They bring a number of things to my attention," he said.

The walk gave 7 Action News an opportunity to learn how the department plans to ensure safety throughout the city as we head into the summer months.

"We've got our 12-point plan. We've worked very hard on it. We're utilizing our data to tell us where we need to be. We've deployed our mid-summer strategy already," Chief White said.

"There have been a lot of calls, a lot of calls about drifting and drag racing and speeders in our neighborhoods. So, we're doing everything we possibly can to ensure our community has a safe summer."

