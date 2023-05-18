ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones

ChatGPT is now a smartphone app. That could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot.

But it might be bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology.

The free app became available on iPhones and iPads in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones.

Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice with the app.

The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free but "syncs your history across devices."

It will start rolling out in the U.S. on Thursday and expanding to other countries in coming weeks.