Chazzano Coffee Roasters opens in Downtown Berkley with over 35 coffee varieties

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you like coffee you're going to want to meet Frank Lanzkron-Tamarazo.

His shop, Chazzano Coffee Roasters, has found a new home in downtown Berkley this January.

Lanzkron-Tamarazo, said he needed to move because he was collecting so many coffee beans they were taking over his old space in Ferndale.

His new Berkley shop is located inside the first building he's owned and is now home to over 35 different coffee varieties from all over the world.

When asked how rare this is, Lanzkron-Tamarazo said he doesn't know of anywhere else in the country that offers this, "I’ve never seen it before, and all this coffee is roasted fresh by me everyday and sold out the next day."

The caffeine accessibility has created quite the buzz in town.

Elana Hochstadt was stopping by with friends and told 7 Action News, "There's like 100 different strains and nuances and blends, for people who know the difference."

Her friend Levi Newman said, "You could walk into Starbucks, you could walk into Tim Hortons, and you’re not gonna get this smell, that’s for sure."

Odes to Frank's background in opera singing and as a cantor, a trained vocalist in a clergy, can be seen and heard all over the Berkley shop.

He sang the shop slogan to us beautifully during our visit, "Good coffee makes you sing!"

On the outside of Chazzano there's a window that Lanzkron-Tamarazo says was put in so people walking by with their dogs could order a coffee.

Community is always top of mind for the business owner.

Lanzkron-Tamarazo says Chazzano Coffee Roasters is open Monday through Friday but always closed on Saturday for the Jewish Sabbat.

Chazzano is completely kosher and most all of the coffees are certified organic.

Starting soon Lanzkron-Tamarazo says they will be offering "coffee cupping parties" which are essentially wine tastings but for coffee.

Lanzkron-Tamarazo mentioned that coffee has many more flavors than wine.