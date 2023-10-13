Check-in with the Chief: Talking with Mike Hawkins in Trenton

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ — He was just tapped as police chief this year, but Mike Hawkins has spent a lifetime in the Trenton community.

Hawkins got the position this year after 22 years on the force in the city he was born and raised in.

He says first on the menu is new vehicles, new body cameras and new firearms.

“To be a police officer in the city of Trenton, we need somebody that is going to be able to handle all types of situations. We ask them to go out there and do traffic, write tickets, make the community safe, make their arrests, do their business checks,” the chief said. “But at the same time, we take pride in community involvement, so our officers will stop at the lemonade stand, they’ll stop at the school events.”

Hawkins feels it’s so important to be a part of the community you serve that he offers officers a city living bonus.

The small, close-knit community has 34 sworn members at the police department.

“Actually, we’ll be full staffed on Monday. I have to thank the mayor and council for their support for allowing us to get fully staffed,” Hawkins said. “The perception of police sometimes after COVID and after the George Floyd incident — not a lot of people want to be the police, so it’s tough. But we’ve found quality candidates and we’re happy with our employees who are outstanding.”

The department is working toward earning an accreditation to ensure they are doing the best practices.

“I’m fortunate where I’ve had an opportunity to work in or supervise every bureau in this department,” Hawkins said. “We have outstanding people doing outstanding work.”

Each cruiser in Trenton is also a memorial. They will bear the date of the only officer who lost his life in the line of duty in the city of Trenton.