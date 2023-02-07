Check your tickets! 2 Michiganders win $1 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing

(WXYZ) — Two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night. Those numbers were 05-11-22-23-69. The Powerball number was 7.

One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center, located at 2317 West Michigan Avenue in Lansing and the other was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

A single ticket in Washington won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot in the Monday night drawing. Monday's jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The lucky $1 million winners should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to claim the prizes. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.