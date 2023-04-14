Checking in on the dog rescued along I-94 in Detroit

(WXYZ) — We have an update on a remarkable rescue of a dog along a busy freeway last week in Detroit.

The drama unfolded on I-94 last Wednesday when an injured German shepherd wandered into traffic.

SUGGEST A NAME FOR THE DOG HERE

A Good Samaritan jumped into action to keep the lost pet safe and calm until help arrived, and our Peter Maxwell also stopped by to lend a hand that day.

This week, he paid a visit to Michigan Humane to see the latest on the dog's recovery.

No one has come forward yet to pick up the dog who they are calling Marco, and the search is still on for his owner.

Debbie Allen and Peter have been in constant contact since they met along the highway last week. She risked her own life to save a furry friend, and they once again reunited.

Allen got Marco a new toy and top-of-the-line dog food. She's treating Marco like he's one of her own.

Right now, training is underway with the behavior team at Michigan Humane.

"They have been doing additional enrichment and stuff with him to help him transition from the life he was living where ever it might have been and into shelter life and making the best determination for placement for him as possible," Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane said.

It's very emotional but to see his progress and everything that he has gone through and he's still peppy and playing with balls and everything just warms my heart," Allen said.

Marco was still nervous about being around new people, new smells and a temporary home.

"Currently, he is still under observation with our medical team we are looking at potentially some additional medical procedures that might need to happen down the line for him," Chrisman said.

It will be several weeks before he will be up for adoption, but for Debbie, she knows God guided her to the route she took to meet her client.

"Something made me go down that road I'm just glad the timing and everything worked out," she said.

Debbie has set up a GoFundMe for the dog