Chef Fabio Viviani to open concept restaurant near Campus Martius this summer

Posted at 5:28 PM, Feb 02, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chicago-based chef and restaurant group Fabio Viviani have announced the launch of a new concept in Downtown Detroit featuring Italian and Mediterranean influences.

“We are delighted to be joining the evolving culinary scene in the Campus Martius area and look forward to sharing more details shortly. We are working on something truly special. See you soon, Detroit,” Chef Fabio Viviani said in a press release Thursday.

The new concept, a partnership with Bloomfield Hills-based Cicero Hospitality Group and the Fabio Viviani brand, will be located at the One Campus Martius building inside the former Calexico space in Central Business District.

"Chef Fabio Viviani has captivated the hospitality industry with exciting restaurant concepts across the country, and we look forward to welcoming him to downtown Detroit later this year. His new concept joins the highly-trafficked Woodward Avenue corridor, adding culinary diversity and destination dining near the Hudson's development," said Ivy Greaner, Chief Operating Officer of Bedrock Detroit.

Norr Architecture will collaborate to design the new and modern build out for the restaurant.

More information about the concept, name, menu and opening date is expected to be announced soon.

