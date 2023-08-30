Chesterfield Township declares state of emergency after heavy rain, flooding

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chesterfield Township declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday after storms last week brought heavy rain and flooding, causing substantial damage.

The declaration was issued in coordination with Macomb County Emergency Management and County Executive Mark Hackel. It will help the township receive resources needed as residents, businesses and city properties recover.

On Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, storms across Michigan prompted severe weather warnings. Seven tornadoes touched down Aug. 24 statewide and five people died.

“We appreciate the coordination and assistance that Macomb County has put forth in getting this State of Emergency declared for our residents and businesses. The flooding and damage that occurred is devastating not only to us but to surrounding communities like New Baltimore as well. We will continue to do everything we can to maintain and improve our infrastructure within the Township, by working closely with our partners in Macomb County and within our own Department of Public Service,” Chesterfield Township Supervisor Brad Kersten said in a statement.

Residents are being asked to report damage to the township, so a survey team can assess properties Thursday and Friday. You can submit information online or by calling 586-949-0400, ext. 6449.

Chopper 7 captures flooding in Macomb County neighborhood

