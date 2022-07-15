Chesterfield Township man dies after being struck by bulldozer

The Chesterfield Township Police Department confirms a man died this morning after being struck by a bulldozer.

At approximately 11:09 am today, Chesterfield police and fire were dispatched a location at New Center Boulevard, south of 21 Mile in Clinton Township in response to reports of an injured construction worker.

Once on the scene, first responders discovered a man, 53, of Clinton Township, who had sustained significant injuries after he was struck by a bulldozer while outside of his dump truck.

The bulldozer, operated by a 58-year-old Melvindale resident, was in the process of moving broken concrete near the victim when the incident occurred. He is cooperating with police.

Chesterfield Township detectives and investigators say there is no sign of alcohol or drug use and believe this was an accident.

The incident, Chesterfield police say, will continue to be investigated and the victim’s body was transported to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation

The family of the Clinton Township man has been notified.