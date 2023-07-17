Chevrolet unveils redesigned 2024 Traverse

Chevrolet unveiled a redesigned 2024 Traverse on Monday, with more truck-like proportions, safety features and a new off-road model.

According to Chevrolet, the Traverse will come in four trims – the LS, LT, Z71 and RS – all of which are powered by a 2.5L turbocharged engine.

“Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV,” Chevy Vice President Scott Bell said in a statement. “Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways.”

The Z71 is the newest model, which Chevy said has off-road capabilities including more than 1-inch increase in ground clearance, all-terrain tires with 18-inch wheels, a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system and much more.

According to Chevy, the 2024 Traverse also the standard Chevy Safety Assist, plus automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, plus several other additional safety features .

All trim levels also come with the updated Buckle to Drive feature that requires the front-seat passenger and driver to be buckled before driving.

The Traverse also had an interior design that includes clean, sweeping lines and a lower beltline, a lower instrument panel, a standard 17.7-inch diagonal touchscreen, and 98 cubic eet of cargo capacity.

According to Chevy, the 2024 Traverse will be available in early 2024 with production taking place at GM's Lansing Delta Township facility in Michigan.