Chevrolet unveils refreshed 2025 Equinox, the latest vehicle to undergo a redesign

Chevrolet unveiled a redesign 2025 Equinox on Tuesday morning, the latest of the brand's crossovers and SUVs to undergo a refresh.

According to Chevy, the new 2025 Equinox will have more choices, including larger screens, new safety features and the first-ever outdoor-inspired trim called the ACTIV.

“The 2025 Equinox brings to one of our most important nameplates bodylines and proportions inspired by our brand’s truck DNA, also adopted in the upcoming Traverse,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “It also builds on the core strengths that have earned Equinox tremendous customer loyalty over the past two decades, and made it the second-best seller in our lineup, after Silverado.”

The next-gen Equinox will have bodylines inspired by the Chevy trucl lineup and the 2024 Chevy Traverse. It's 2.3 inches wider than the older model, and three distict front fascia treatments – LT, RS and ACTIV.

“This generation of Equinox has taken on a broad-shouldered, athletic appearance that conveys confidence and versatility,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “We leaned into distinct appearances and material selection for LT, RS and ACTIV so everyone can see themselves in an Equinox.”

The ACTIV will also include styling cues for the off-road look, plus all-terrain tires, a white roof, 17-inch wheels and more.

Chevrolet said the 2025 Equinox will be available this year, with additional details, including pricing, available closer to the start of production.

