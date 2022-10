(WXYZ) — Chevy is partnering with the American Cancer Society to raise money for cancer research.

The announcement was made via twitter by Oakland University Head Coach Greg Kampe and General Motors President Mark Reuss.

According to the Reuss, Chevy will donate $5 for ever retweet, tweet, or Instagram post that uses the hashtag '#wedrivefor.'

Their goal is to make this tweet reach 20,000 retweets.

" LETS GO 20K retweets = $100k," the twitter post says.